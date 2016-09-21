版本:
BRIEF-BiondVax Phase 2b European Trial: Last Patient Out

Sept 21 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Last participant in a European phase 2b clinical trial of M-001, its universal flu vaccine candidate, has completed final visit

* Top line results expected in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

