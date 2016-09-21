版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Party City Holdco is hiring an additional 35,000 employees

Sept 21 Party City Holdco Inc

* Is hiring an additional 35,000 employees nationwide over next four weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐