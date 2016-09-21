版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Pierre Lassonde increases ownership in Calibre Mining to 14.13 pct

Sept 21 Calibre Mining Corp

* Pierre Lassonde increases ownership in Calibre Mining to 14.13% by exercising warrants

* Exercised common share purchase warrants for proceeds to Calibre of C$1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐