BRIEF-Devon Energy CEO says co increasing rig activity in measured manner - conf call

Sept 21 Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy CEO - "We are, in a very measured manner, increasing our rig activity" - conf call

* Devon Energy CEO - "Our expectation is, by the end of this year, we will have added up to 7 rigs" - conf call Further company coverage:

