BRIEF-Frontier Communications sees adjusted EBITDA of about $1 bln for Q3 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Frontier Communications Corp :
* Frontier Communications Corp - Sees adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 billion for Q3 OF 2016 - SEC Filing
* Frontier Communications Corp - Anticipates that its adjusted EBITDA in Q4 will increase sequentially
* Frontier Communications Corp sees $400 million in run rate expense reductions over next three years
* Frontier Communications Corp sees $250 million of expense reductions by mid-year 2017
* Frontier Communications Corp sees achieving remaining $150 million in expense savings by mid-year-2019 Source text (bit.ly/2cRhjzQ) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
