公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-PG&E sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share

Sept 21 Pg&E Corp

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

