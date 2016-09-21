BRIEF-JetBlue and Cape Air announce codeshare agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 JetBlue
* Jetblue airways corp says cape air routes in boston and san juan now available for purchase on jetblue.com
* Jetblue code is offered on routes cape air operates from boston logan international airport and san juan's luis muñoz marín international airport
* Jetblue and cape air announce codeshare agreement Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.