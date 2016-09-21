版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-JetBlue and Cape Air announce codeshare agreement

Sept 21 JetBlue

* Jetblue airways corp says cape air routes in boston and san juan now available for purchase on jetblue.com

* Jetblue code is offered on routes cape air operates from boston logan international airport and san juan's luis muñoz marín international airport

* Jetblue and cape air announce codeshare agreement Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐