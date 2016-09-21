版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-L-3 Communications selected by All Nippon Airways to supply Airbus A320 full flight simulator

Sept 21 L-3 Communications

* 3 selected by all nippon airways to supply airbus a320 full flight simulator

* 3 communications -device will be installed at ana's flight training facility in tokyo, japan, and ready to deliver training in september 2017 Source text for Eikon:

