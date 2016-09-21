BRIEF-Flexsteel to retire aging Dubuque manufacturing facility

Sept 21 Flexsteel Industries Inc :

* Flexsteel to retire aging dubuque manufacturing facility

* With targeted exit date of Dec 2017, company today initiated discussions with unions regarding closing manufacturing facility

* Initiated discussions regarding prospect of entering into new agreements that would apply to new facility if Dubuque is selected

* "Facility dates back to 1897 and has become inefficient for manufacturing and costly to maintain"