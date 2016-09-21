BRIEF-Flexsteel to retire aging Dubuque manufacturing facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Flexsteel Industries Inc :
* Flexsteel to retire aging dubuque manufacturing facility
* With targeted exit date of Dec 2017, company today initiated discussions with unions regarding closing manufacturing facility
* Initiated discussions regarding prospect of entering into new agreements that would apply to new facility if Dubuque is selected
* "Facility dates back to 1897 and has become inefficient for manufacturing and costly to maintain" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
