BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO Iger says probably in 2017 with BAMTech will launch a branded ESPN service

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Walt Disney Ceo Iger
* On Theme Parks -See a relatively healthy consumer in the u.s. - Goldman Sachs conf
* No discrenible impact from zika in Orlando -Goldman Sachs conf
* Probably in 2017 with bamtech we will launch a branded espn service -Goldman Sachs conf
* See "ample expansion possibilities" at Shanghai disneyparks resort-Goldman Sachs conf
* Shanghai delivered more visitors in first 100 days than most of our parks-Goldman Sachs conf
* Believe ESPN will continue to grow, albeit not at a rate it has grown over last decade-Goldman Sachs conf Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
