版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces official launch of Exparel

Sept 21 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces official launch of Exparel to the Oral Surgeon community to treat pain following Oral and Maxillofacial procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐