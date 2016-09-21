版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-WiLAN and ZTE Corp enter wireless license agreement

Sept 21 WiLAN Inc:

* Wilan and ZTE Corporation enter wireless license

* Consideration to be paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
