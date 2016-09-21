BRIEF-Smart Employee Benefits announces two proposed convertible note offerings of up to $1.3 million each

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Smart Employee Benefits Inc :
* Company intends to complete two private placement offerings each consisting of up to $1.3 million of principal of convertible promissory notes
* First offering to consist of unsecured notes that will have one-year term, principal amount to be convertible at $0.30 per share
* One-Year notes will bear interest at 12% per annum, with interest calculated and payable monthly in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
