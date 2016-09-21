BRIEF-Smart Employee Benefits announces two proposed convertible note offerings of up to $1.3 million each

Sept 21 Smart Employee Benefits Inc :

* Company intends to complete two private placement offerings each consisting of up to $1.3 million of principal of convertible promissory notes

* First offering to consist of unsecured notes that will have one-year term, principal amount to be convertible at $0.30 per share

* One-Year notes will bear interest at 12% per annum, with interest calculated and payable monthly in arrears