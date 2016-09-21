版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Apple in talks with luxury carmaker McLaren about potential acquisition - FT

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Apple in talks with luxury carmaker McLaren about a potential acquisition - FT

* Mclaren likely to be valued at between £1 bln and £1.5 bln - FT citing sources Source text - on.ft.com/2coJV61 Further company coverage:

