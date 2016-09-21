版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 22:50 BJT

BRIEF-The Trade Desk class A shares open at $28.75 in debut, above IPO price of $18.00

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Trade Desk Inc Class A shares open at $28.75 in debut, above ipo price of $18.00 Further company coverage:

