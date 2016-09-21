版本:
BRIEF-The First Of Long Island Corp declares dividend of $0.21/share

Sept 21 First Of Long Island Corp:

* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces increase in quarterly cash dividend to $.21 per share

* New dividend represents a 5 pct increase over dividend of $.20 per share declared in same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

