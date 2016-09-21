版本:
BRIEF-GM says supports DOT, NHTSA efforts to speed deployment of AVs

Sept 21 General Motors Co

* General Motors Releases Statement On The Department Of Transportation/NHTSA Federal Automated Vehicle Policy

* "Supports Department Of Transportation's And NHTSA'S Efforts To Speed Deployment Of Autonomous Vehicles"

* "will review the guidance" and continue dialogue on "how to safely deploy AVs" Source (bit.ly/2cRE3j6) Further company coverage:

