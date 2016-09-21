版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-My Size files for stock shelf of up to 2.23 mln shares

Sept 21 My Size Inc

* Files for public offering of up to 2.23 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing

* Public offering includes 2.1 million outstanding shares and 141,428 shares issuable upon conversion of convertible notes

* Says co will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2d98EIe Further company coverage:

