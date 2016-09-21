版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 01:10 BJT

BRIEF-Interoil shareholders approve Exxonmobil transaction

Sept 21 Interoil Corp

* Interoil shareholders overwhelmingly approve Exxonmobil transaction

* Interoil Corp says shareholders approve Exxonmobil transaction

* Of votes cast at special meeting, more than 80 percent were in favor of proposed transaction

* Transaction is expected to close by end of september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐