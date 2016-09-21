版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 01:47 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom Inc says Dooley will earn $4.4 mln by not resigning before termination date

Sept 21 Viacom Inc

* Dooley will earn a 'retention payment' of $4.4 million by not resigning his employment before termination date Nov 15, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2d9j7mT) Further company coverage:

