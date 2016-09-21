版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Hitachi needs to include deals to achieve goal of raising sales from railway unit to 1 trillion yen in early 2020s - Nikkei

Sept 21 Nikkei:

* Hitachi Ltd will need to include mergers, acquisitions to achieve goal of raising sales from railway business to 1 trillion yen ($9.92 bln) in early 2020s - Nikkei

* Hitachi Ltd expects current production sites in Japan, the U.K. and Italy to lift sales only to between 700 bln and 800 bln yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cL18Ig) Further company coverage:

