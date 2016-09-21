版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp says board increased size of board to thirteen directors

Sept 21 Fifth Third Bancorp

* Board of directors increased size of board to thirteen directors

* On Sept. 20, 2016, board of directors of CO elected Jerry W. Burris and Eileen A. Mallesch as directors- SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/2cph01y) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐