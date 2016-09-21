版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Kadmon begins mid stage trial evaluating KD025 in chronic graft-versus host disease

Sept 21 Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* Kadmon initiates phase 2 clinical trial evaluating kd025 in chronic graft-versus host disease

* Says is investigating potential of kd025 to treat other autoimmune and fibrotic diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐