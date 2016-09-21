版本:
BRIEF-Transunion buys Rtech, a technology-driven healthcare services company

Sept 21 Transunion:

* Has acquired Rtech (Healthcare Revenue Technologies Inc), a technology-driven healthcare services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

