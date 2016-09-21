版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT says announces filing to renew base shelf prospectus

Sept 21 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust

* Filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in canada

* Filed base shelf prospectus to potentially offer mixed shelf of upto c$750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

