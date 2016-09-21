BRIEF-TPI Composites:Blade failure in India not a result of any defect in materials or workmanship

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Tpi Composites Inc :
* July 17, 2016 blade failure in India was not result of any defect in materials or workmanship attributable to company Source text - bit.ly/2dhQEvO Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.