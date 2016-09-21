版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-TPI Composites:Blade failure in India not a result of any defect in materials or workmanship

Sept 21 Tpi Composites Inc :

* July 17, 2016 blade failure in India was not result of any defect in materials or workmanship attributable to company Source text - bit.ly/2dhQEvO Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐