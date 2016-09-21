BRIEF-Nordstrom announces president of nordstrom.com

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom announces president of nordstrom.com and strategic shifts in leadership responsibilities
* Co-President Blake Nordstrom will be responsible for Nordstrom Rack Brand
* Says Co-president Pete Nordstrom will continue to support all of company's merchandising functions and store planning
* Appointed Ken Worzel as president, nordstrom.com.
* Co-President Erik Nordstrom will now be responsible for Nordstrom brand, including Nordstrom stores, nordstrom.com, and Trunk Club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
