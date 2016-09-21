BRIEF-Samsung Electronics Canada provides update on galaxy note7 software

Sept 21 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc:

* New software will be distributed via automatic over-the-air update to Canadian galaxy note7 devices starting Sept. 21

* New software will showcase a green battery icon that will clearly identify device as a galaxy note7 replacement

* Software will be pushed out to users who have a galaxy note7 device that was sold from august 19 through to September 1

* Devices with battery cell issue will receive message to advise user to power down and register for product exchange

* New software will showcase green battery icon will indicate that product has been battery checked and is safe for use