BRIEF-Crossroads Capital reports portfolio company shutdown

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Crossroads Capital Inc :
* Company anticipates a write-down of the investment as a result of cessation of operations
* Company cannot estimate proceeds, if any, that it will receive from its investment in mode media
* Mode media corporation ceased operations on september 15, 2016.
* Crossroads Capital says fair value of company's investment in mode media as of June 30, 2016, was $1.4 million and represented 4.6 pct of net assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.