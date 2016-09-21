BRIEF-Crossroads Capital reports portfolio company shutdown

Sept 21 Crossroads Capital Inc :

* Company anticipates a write-down of the investment as a result of cessation of operations

* Company cannot estimate proceeds, if any, that it will receive from its investment in mode media

* Mode media corporation ceased operations on september 15, 2016.

* Crossroads Capital says fair value of company's investment in mode media as of June 30, 2016, was $1.4 million and represented 4.6 pct of net assets