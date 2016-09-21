BRIEF-Standard Bank SA, OPIC, Wells Fargo sign sign $300 mln facility

Sept 21 Standard Bank Of South Africa Ltd :

* Standard Bank, OPIC and Wells Fargo sign $300 mln facility to support power and infrastructure projects in Africa

* SBSA will provide $33 mlnfrom its balance sheet to support transactions financed by facility

* At least $150 mln of facility will support power transactions as part of president Obama's power Africa initiative Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)