公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 01:00 BJT

BRIEF-Apple in talks with Lit Motors about a potential acquisition - NYT, citing sources

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Apple in talks with Lit Motors about a potential acquisition - NYT, citing sources Source text - (nyti.ms/2cRGfXS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

