BRIEF-Delta resumes Costa Rica operations after volcanic ash incident

Sept 21 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Operations back to normal at Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose, volcanic ash from Turrialba volcano triggered temporary closure of San Jose Airport Source text: bit.ly/2cmxMtG Further company coverage:
