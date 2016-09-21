BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, sponsors propose to increase contributions to CEOC's restructuring plan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Co Along With Affiliates Of Apollo Global Management, LLC And TPG Capital, L.P Proposed An Enhancement
* Enhancement Related To Contributions To Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc.'s Restructuring Plan
* Proposal Consists Of Significant Cash Contribution In Excess Of $100 Million By Individual Directors Through Funding By D&O Insurance
* Additional Value Consists Of About $92 Million Of Caesars Entertainment Equity Given By Co On Behalf Of Non-Sponsor Shareholders
* Caesars Entertainment And Its Sponsors Propose To Increase Contributions To CEOC's Restructuring Plan
* Revised Proposal Expires On Friday, September 23, 2016
* Proposal Has Additional Contributions That Will Result In About $1.6 Billion Of Additional Value Being Given To 2nd Lien Noteholders
* Additional Value Consists Of Estimated $954 Million Of Caesars Entertainment Equity Contributed By Sponsors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.