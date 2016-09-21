版本:
BRIEF-J C Penney elects Paul Brown to its board

Sept 21 J C Penney Company Inc

* J C Penney Company Inc says election of Paul Brown, chief executive officer of Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc., to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

