BRIEF-China Cord Blood files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

Sept 21 China Cord Blood Corp:

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million with U.S. SEC - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cuxW5r) Further company coverage:

