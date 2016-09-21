BRIEF-Alvopetro enters into a farm-out agreement with Farmee

Sept 21 Alvopetro Energy :

* Entered into a farm-out agreement with Farmee whereby Farmee will acquire a 95% participating interest in block 107

* Alvopetro Energy Ltd says received an upfront cash payment of $0.3 million

* Under terms of farm-out, Farmee is responsible for 100 pct of costs associated with drilling 2 wells in satisfaction of work commitments on block 107