BRIEF-TransCanada's ANR pipeline files settlement in Section 4 rate case

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 TransCanada Corp :
* New settlement rates are effective August 1, 2016, subject to ultimate approval of settlement by FERC
* ANR's general transportation rates increase by 34.8 percent over previous rates, while storage rates remain essentially unchanged.
* ANR will retain its seven-zone rate system
* Settlement settles all issues in its general rate case
* Settlement includes a 3 year, $837 million capital maintenance program to enhance efficiency, reliability and safety of ANR's system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.