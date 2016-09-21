BRIEF-TransCanada's ANR pipeline files settlement in Section 4 rate case

Sept 21 TransCanada Corp :

* New settlement rates are effective August 1, 2016, subject to ultimate approval of settlement by FERC

* ANR's general transportation rates increase by 34.8 percent over previous rates, while storage rates remain essentially unchanged.

* ANR will retain its seven-zone rate system

* Settlement settles all issues in its general rate case

* Settlement includes a 3 year, $837 million capital maintenance program to enhance efficiency, reliability and safety of ANR's system