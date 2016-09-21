版本:
BRIEF-Carriage Services reports retirement of David Decarlo

Sept 21 Carriage Services Inc :

* Says president and vice chairman of the board Dave Decarlo to retire

* Carriage Services Inc says retirement of Dave Decarlo as president and vice chairman of board of directors of carriage, effective September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

