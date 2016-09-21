版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Tecnoglass files for secondary offering of up to 21.4 mln shares

Sept 21 Tecnoglass Inc

* Says files for secondary offering of up to 21.4 million shares - SEC filing

* Says gross proceeds of $258.4 million from offering Further company coverage:
