BRIEF-Orsu Metals announces exclusive and binding heads of agreement for a proposed acquisition in Russia

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Orsu Metals Corp
* Orsu Metals Corporation announces exclusive and binding heads of agreement for the proposed acquisition of the Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia
* Will issue 146.6 million new common shares in Orsu to sellers for acquisition of 30% of outstanding shares of Sibzoloto at deal closing
* At deal closing , sellers will own about 44.5% of enlarged share capital of Orsu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.