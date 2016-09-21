版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Orsu Metals announces exclusive and binding heads of agreement for a proposed acquisition in Russia

Sept 21 Orsu Metals Corp

* Orsu Metals Corporation announces exclusive and binding heads of agreement for the proposed acquisition of the Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia

* Will issue 146.6 million new common shares in Orsu to sellers for acquisition of 30% of outstanding shares of Sibzoloto at deal closing

* At deal closing , sellers will own about 44.5% of enlarged share capital of Orsu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

