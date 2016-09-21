版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 06:41 BJT

BRIEF-Investar holding declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.011 per share

Sept 21 Investar Holding Corp

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.011 per share

* This represents a 10% increase in dividend per share compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

