版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Sempra Energy unit receives approval to buy PEMEX stake

Sept 21 Sempra Energy:

* Sempra Energy unit Ienova receives approval for acquisition of PEMEX stake in joint venture

* Received approval from Mexico's antitrust commission for purchase of PEMEX's 50 percent equity interest in Gasoductos De Chihuahua joint venture for about $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐