BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank announces balance sheet restructuring transactions

Sept 21 Farmers Capital Bank Corp:

* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces balance sheet restructuring transactions

* Transactions include prepaying $100 million of high fixed-rate borrowings with contractual maturities in November 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

