版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 09:31 BJT

BRIEF-Terex Corporation announces commencement of consent solicitation

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Terex corporation announces commencement of consent solicitation

* Terex Corp - Announced it is soliciting consents from holders of its 6% senior notes due 2021 and 6.50% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐