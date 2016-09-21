BRIEF-Gilead terminates phase 2/3 study of GS-5745 in patients with Ulcerative Colitis

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* 5745 in patients with ulcerative colitis
* A phase 3 study of GS-5745 is ongoing in patients with Gastric Cancer
* DMC recommended that study be terminated early due to meeting pre-specified futility and efficacy criteria
* Decision follows a planned interim analysis of unblinded efficacy and safety data by data monitoring committee
* No safety concerns were noted in this interim analysis.
* Determined there is insufficient evidence of a treatment benefit in group of patients randomized to receive either one of two doses of GS-5745
* Additional phase 2 studies in moderately to severely active crohn's disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cystic Fibrosis is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.