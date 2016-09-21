BRIEF-Horsehead Holding enters into amendment and waiver to senior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession credit, security and guaranty agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Horsehead Holding Corp
* Pursuant to dip amendment, dip lenders waived certain events of default including debtors' failure to meet certain milestones
* UPA amendment allows reorganized company to call up to $15 million of additional capital commitment units-SEC filing
* Entered into amendment and waiver to senior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession credit, security and guaranty agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
