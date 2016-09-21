版本:
BRIEF-Sysco announces election of three new directors

Sept 21 Sysco Corp

* Sysco announces election of three new directors

* Intends, ultimately, to maintain a board size of 10 to 15 members

* Additions expand size of board to 15 members

* Three newly-elected directors, Daniel Brutto, Bradley Halverson and Edward Shirley, joined company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

