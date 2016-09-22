版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 15:00 BJT

BRIEF-CTi biopharma granted 180 day extension by NASDAQ to regain compliance

Sept 22 CTi Biopharma Corp :

* CTi Biopharma granted 180 day extension by NASDAQ to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule

* On September 20, 2016, NASDAQ listing qualifications granted co until March 20, 2017, regain compliance with minimum bid price rule Source text for Eikon:

