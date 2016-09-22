版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group diluted fair net asset value per share $19.81

Sept 22 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Fully diluted fair value net asset value per share: $19.81 as of August 31 Source text : reut.rs/2dliFFx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐