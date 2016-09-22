版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 14:58 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture to buy Kurt Salmon

Sept 22 Accenture Plc :

* Following completion of acquisition, Kurt Salmon's employees are expected to join Accenture strategy retail industry practice

* Accenture to acquire Kurt Salmon to expand accenture strategy's capabilities in retail industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

